Man City’s Eric Garcia Catches Covid and Mendy “Disappointed” The Club

MAN CITY’S Eric Garcia catches Covid and Benjamin Mendy “disappointed” the club after he flouted coronavirus rules by hosting a gathering at his house on New Year’s Eve.

The Premier League has been hit by a rise of COVID-19 cases recently which has forced them to reschedule not one but three games over the last week or so (including Manchester City) and now Eric Garcia, who is rumoured to be wanted by Barcelona and Liverpool, is the latest Covid victim, although his side’s game against Chelsea today (January 3) is still on.

“Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19,” said City in a statement on Sunday.

“Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Mendy broke tier four protocols set out by the UK government as he allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to visit his Cheshire home, according to a report in The Sun.

“The club is aware of a New Year’s Eve Covid-19 breach involving Benjamin Mendy and the subsequent media reporting of it,” Manchester City spokesman said.

“While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports, and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation.”

A spokesperson for Mendy did not deny the allegations in a statement given to The Sun.

“Benjamin and his partner allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his property for a dinner party on New Year’s Eve,” a statement said.

“Ben accepts that this is a breach of Covid-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter. Ben has had a Covid test and is liaising with Manchester City about this.”

