Maddison Scores Again to Help Leicester Move Up To Third

JAMES Maddison scores again to help Leicester City move up to third in the table following a 2-1 win over Newcastle at St. James Park on Sunday, January 3.

City bounced back after drawing their last two Premier League games and James Maddison continued his scoring run for the Foxes, opening the scoring on 55 minutes with a great first-time effort.

Youri Tielemans doubled their lead with a powerful long-range strike on 72 minutes and hung on despite Andy Carroll netting late on for The Magpies – his first goal since his return to the club – as they registered a seventh away Premier League win this season.

The result sends Leicester third in the table above Tottenham, a point behind joint leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, as they now move their attention to the FA Cup as they travel to Stoke City next weekend.

Newcastle remain in 15th and next visit Arsenal in the FA Cup hoping to upset in the in-form Gunners.

