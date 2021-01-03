Liverpool Council Call for National Lockdown as Covid Cases Soar

LIVERPOOL Council leaders have called for another national lockdown as the new mutant Covid strain causes cases to surge across the UK.

The Labour-led Liverpool city council said that Covid cases have reached “alarming levels”, as the new mutant strain spreads from its epicentre in London and the southeast to the north of England and across Britain.

Liverpool has seen its cases triple in volume over the last two weeks, with 350 infected people for every 100,000 residents. Merseyside previously led the UK pilot scheme for community testing, which led Liverpool to be the first British city to be moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 lockdown.

In a statement, Liverpool’s council leaders said: “The stark reality is that today this virulent new strain of the virus is very much on the rise and we need to act now to prevent a crisis that will unleash even more pain and anguish.

“We need the government to listen to those at the frontline, both in our hospitals and frontline services.

“We as a nation can cope with a lockdown. We have before and we can again. The quicker we move into one now, the more lives will be saved and the quicker a recovery will be.”

Britain’s fifth-largest city is currently led by acting mayor Wendy Simon, as Liverpool’s current mayor, Joe Anderson, is facing a police investigation for conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

