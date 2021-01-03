Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Calls For Urgent Nationwide Lockdown

LABOUR Party leader Keir Starmer calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to think about issuing an urgent nationwide lockdown within the next 24 hours, stating: “The virus is clearly out of control.”
After Boris Johnson appeared on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show, on which the UK’s PM appeared to be reliant on vaccinations stating that he hoped “tens of millions” would be vaccinated in the next three months, Sir Keir said introducing new nationwide restrictions in England “has to be the first step to controlling the virus”.
“There’s no good the prime minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week or two or three,” he told reporters on Sunday. “That delay has been the source of so many problems.”
“Let’s not have the prime minister saying ‘I’m going to do it, but not yet’,” he added.
He took to Twitter to reiterate his stance saying that Mr Johnson “must put national restrictions in place within the next 24 hours.
“No more dither, no more delay,” he said.
The Labour Party leader’s statement comes after the UK recorded its highest number of Covid deaths since May last year with 448 coronavirus deaths registered on Sunday, January 3.
