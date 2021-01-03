Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Calls For Urgent Nationwide Lockdown

“Let’s not have the prime minister saying ‘I’m going to do it, but not yet’,” he added.

He took to Twitter to reiterate his stance saying that Mr Johnson “must put national restrictions in place within the next 24 hours.

“No more dither, no more delay,” he said.

The virus is clearly out of control. It’s not good enough for the Prime Minister to hint at further restrictions at unspecified times and then do nothing. He must put national restrictions in place within the next 24 hours. No more dither, no more delay. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 3, 2021

The Labour Party leader’s statement comes after the UK recorded its highest number of Covid deaths since May last year with 448 coronavirus deaths registered on Sunday, January 3.

