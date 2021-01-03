Katie Price hints she’s PREGNANT with her sixth child.

Katie Price hinted she’s pregnant with her sixth child on Saturday night, Dec. 3, as she revealed that she’s embarked on a course of folic acid. Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate, a naturally occurring B vitamin long known to help prevent birth defects when taken regularly by pregnant women.

The former glamour model, 42, has been open about her efforts to conceive a child with 31-year-old partner Carl Woods, revealing she hoped to see in 2021 pregnant. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a snap of a bottle of folic acid, adding the caption: ‘Yep it’s that time, get ready @carljwoods. I love you boo.’

Katie is already mother to Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, from three previous relationships. TV star Katie spent Christmas with her family and has been utterly inseparable from her new beau Carl since they went public with their romance in July.

