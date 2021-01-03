Jobs scheme for under 30s

SAN FULGENCIO town hall engaged a member of staff via a Generalitat programme for local governments providing work for under-30s.

Thanks to this programme, the town hall has received a €15,207 subsidy covering his wages and social security payments.

The scheme sets out to provide young people with enough work experience to enter the labour market once their municipal contracts come to an end.

Meanwhile, over the next 12 months San Fulgencio town hall’s newest employee will be helping with cleaning, gardening, repairs and generally assisting the municipal maintenance brigade.

