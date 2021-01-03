Jeremy Corbyn’s Anti-Lockdown Brother Arrested

Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-lockdown brother among 17 arrested for protest

Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers is in trouble for the second time in 2021 after being among the 17 people arrested to staging an anti-lockdown protest at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park on Saturday, January 2. A crown of up to 300 people gathered after lunch time and those detained were accused of breaching Health Protection Regulations.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: ‘Officers continue to engage with groups of people who have gathered in the Hyde Park area.

‘A number of people have been arrested under health protection regulations and taken into custody.

‘We urge those in the area to leave immediately.’

‘Officers will take enforcement action where we see clear breaches of the Tier 4 rules.

‘It’s up to all of us to make the right choices + slow the spread of the virus.’

Corbyn has now been arrested for health and safety breaches at least five times, and most recently was fined for organising an anti-lockdown protest in Central London on New Year’s Eve.

