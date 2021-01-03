Japan ‘On the brink’ of Declaring COVID-19 National Emergency

Japan is ‘On the brink’ of declaring a COVID-19 National Emergency.

Japan is on the brink of issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capitals region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, said Nishimura Yasutoshi, the head of the nation’s pandemic.

“We agreed that we are in a severe situation that warrants us considering the declaration of a state of emergency,” Japan’s minister in charge for the coronavirus response, was quoted as saying. This move came amid a request from the governors of Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures where a resurgence of infections has severely strained the medical system.

The country will host the Tokyo Olympics, which was supposed to take place in July 2020 before being postponed, along with other sports events and competitions worldwide, due to the outbreak. The games have been rescheduled for next July 23-Aug. 8, while the Paralympic Games will take place that Aug. 24-Sept. 5. Over 11,000 athletes, officials and media outlets will take part in the Olympics.

In April 2020, the central government declared a state of emergency covering some of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, before expanding it nationwide. The state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

