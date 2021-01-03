HOMES Of Nancy Pelosi And Mitch McConnell Vandalised and daubed with graffiti
The homes of House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell have both been attacked by vandals, as police investigate the incidents.
It is reported that the severed head of a pig was left outside the California home of Democrat Nancy Pelosi, with fake blood, and graffiti daubed on the walls, while Republican, Mr McConnell’s Kentucky home, had “Where’s my money” written on the wall, along with expletives.
The actions are thought to be related to the current political struggle that is going on over the Covid-19 stimulus package, where, last Tuesday, December 29, the US House Of Representatives had voted in favour of raising the original aid cheque of $600 (£439) to the proposed $2000 cheque, voted in by the chamber led by Democrats, along with 40 Republicans, but when the vote went to the Senate, the Republicans refused to approve the higher figure, even after President Trump had called on them to vote in favour.
Mr McConnell said on Wednesday, “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help”, which clearly has irritated people in the vicinity of his home, with their graffiti clearly aimed at his party’s refusal to approve the $2000 stimulus cheques.
Police in both San Francisco, and Kentucky, are carrying out investigations into the vandalism.
