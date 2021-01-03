Homes Of Nancy Pelosi And Mitch McConnell Vandalised

The actions are thought to be related to the current political struggle that is going on over the Covid-19 stimulus package, where, last Tuesday, December 29, the US House Of Representatives had voted in favour of raising the original aid cheque of $600 (£439) to the proposed $2000 cheque, voted in by the chamber led by Democrats, along with 40 Republicans, but when the vote went to the Senate, the Republicans refused to approve the higher figure, even after President Trump had called on them to vote in favour.

Mr McConnell said on Wednesday, “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats’ rich friends who don’t need the help”, which clearly has irritated people in the vicinity of his home, with their graffiti clearly aimed at his party’s refusal to approve the $2000 stimulus cheques.

Police in both San Francisco, and Kentucky, are carrying out investigations into the vandalism.

