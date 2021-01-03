Guardia Civil Seize 30,000 Counterfeit Toys in Murcia

GUARDIA Civil officers seize 30,000 counterfeit toys in an operation against their illegal trade which was carried out in five wholesale centres in Beniaján, Murcia.

Five people are being investigated after five commercial premises were raided and 30,000 units of toys of different brands were found, some lacking regulatory labelling and some that did not comply with the regulatory standards that govern their manufacture.

The investigation began when specialists from the Fiscal and Borders Unit of the Guardia Civil of Lorca detected the sale of counterfeit toys in small businesses in Murcia.

The officers found out that they had been acquired in bazaar-type establishments on the outskirts of the Murcian capital and after carrying out investigations, they identified the five managers of the establishments, who are accused of a crime against industrial property.

In one of the warehouses, the officers found a cabin of about 30 square metres – hidden behind large boxes – with shelves full of counterfeit toys, ordered by brands and models, ready for sale.

The sale value of the 30,000 units of counterfeit toys seized exceeds €33,000, although, the economic damage caused to brands could be around €100,000.

