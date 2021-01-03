Gibraltar crisis police disperse groups

Gibraltar police have confirmed on their webpage the rules for lockdown and that they have had to disperse some groups as numbers rise again.

The figures tell the story tragically with 8 deaths now confirmed in Gibraltar and police admitting they have had to disperse crowds larger than allowed to avoid even more cases as the virus spreads through the “Rock”.

At present there are 2147 people in isolation in Gibraltar with 2400 confirmed cases after 124,000 tests, there is no question that the sharp rise in all the numbers has resulted in tighter controls strict 2-metre distancing and the wearing of a face mask constantly now whilst out of your home “bubble”.

Hourly updates from Royal Gibraltar police and the Gibraltar health authority indicate how serious the situation is.

