GHISLAINE MAXWELL Offered To Pay For Guards Outside Her Home If Granted Bail, to prevent concerns over her fleeing the country

Ghislaine Maxwell, in unsealed court documents newly released, according to CNBC, allegedly offered to personally pay for guards to stand on 24-hour watch outside her New York apartment, where she would stay confined, unless otherwise agreed, to prevent her from fleeing the country in the event of being granted bail.

Maxwell, who on Christmas Day celebrated her 59th birthday in prison, had reportedly offered to put up bail to the value of $28.5million (£20.8), via her husband, Scott Borgerson, along with several more millions, pledged by family and friends, which would include the wages to pay the security guards, and offered to wear an electronic tag so that she could be monitored by the authorities.

Federal Judge, Alison Nathan, refused the bail plea, preferring to keep her in custody until her scheduled hearing in July, stating “In any event, the new information provided in the renewed application only solidifies the courts view that the defendant plainly poses a risk of flight and that no combination of conditions can ensure her appearance”.

