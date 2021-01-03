Gerwyn Price Is The New PDC Darts World Champion 2021 beating Gary Anderson in the Final



Gerwyn Price, became the first Welsh man to ever win the PDC World Darts title, after beating Scotland’s two-time champion, Gary Anderson, 7-3 tonight (Sunday) at Alexandra Palace in London.

-- Advertisement --



The 35-year-old is also elevated to the position of World No1, after his nail-biting win over his fierce rival Anderson, in the best of 13 final, where Price raced into a 5-1 lead from the start, hitting 13 maximum 180s, compared to Anderson’s 10, but then seemed to be faltering, missing 11 match darts along the way, before eventually, his 12th match dart landed in the double-five, for his victory.

Interviewed after the match, clutching his trophy, Price said, “I’ve never felt pressure like that in my life. Numerous times I thought I was going to lose it. When you get that chance to win, and three darts in your hand, you think you are going to take it, but I had never been in that situation to win the world championship before and it was so tough”.

Phil Taylor, the 14-time PDC World Champion tweeted his congratulations to Price, “Congratulations to Gezzyprice welcome to the Club pal you played brilliant”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gerwyn Price Is The New PDC Darts World Champion 2021”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.