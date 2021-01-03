GERRY and the Pacemakers’ Gerry Marsden dies aged 78 after a ‘short illness’, according to Radio presenter Pete Price on Sunday, January 3.

It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away. Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You'll Never Walk Alone

“Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Price revealed in a tweet: “It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.

Many fans flooded Twitter with touching tributes, with one reading: "Really shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Gerry Marsden – such a shame we can't be belting out his anthem at our next home game. You'll Never Walk Alone Gerry."

Really shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Gerry Marsden – such a shame we can’t be belting out his anthem at our next home game.

You’ll Never Walk Alone Gerry — Br19n Durand (@BrianDurand56) January 3, 2021

Liverpool FC issued a statement after hearing the sad news: "It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden's passing. Gerry's words will live on forever with us. You'll Never Walk Alone"

It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

Gerry and the Pacemakers are most remembered for being the first act to reach number one in the UK Singles Chart with their first three single releases: “How Do You Do It?”, “I Like It” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – with the latter famously adopted as Liverpool FC’s anthem.

