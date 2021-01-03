France Adds 12,489 Infections And A Further 116 Deaths From Covid-19 In The Last 24 Hours.

This Sunday, the General Directorate of Health of the French Government registered 12,489 new cases and 116 deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours. These figures are in line with the last days of the crisis at the end of the year

In total, France now has a total of 2,655,728 contagion cases and has registered 65,037 deaths from coronavirus since it arrived in the country. These figures confirm a slight rebound in infections after the first wave’s peak in April and the second wave with its peak in November.

The report also includes the data of 24,813 hospitalized patients, 322 more than on Saturday, and 656 new hospital admissions, 11 more than on Saturday. There are 2,674 patients now in intensive care units, 33. There are 212 new discharges for a total of 195,386 patients who have recovered and been able to return home after overcoming the disease in a health centre.

