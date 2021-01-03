Former King caught on camera in Abu Dhabi

FORMER King of Spain Juan Carlos I has been photographed in Abu Dhabi with two escorts.

In exclusive images obtained by television programme ‘Viva la Vida’ broadcast on national TV channel Telecinco, the King Emeritus can be seen looking very frail, accompanied by two escorts at the marina near the hotel where he is staying on December 29.

This is the first photo taken of Juan Carlos I since his move to the United Arab Emirates in August. He publicly announced his decision to move Spain at the time, claiming it was due to the “public repercussions of past events” involving his private life and to facilitate his son’s role as Head of State. These events included his relationship with Corinna Larsen, investigations into offshore bank accounts and donations amounting to millions which he allegedly received from Saudi Arabia and failed to declare to the tax office.

The Supreme Court Prosecution has at least three lines of investigation open against the former monarch, who has paid €678,393€ to cover a tax debt for having failed to pay taxes on the amounts he has received since his abdication in June 2014.

He revealed in mid-December that he would not be coming back to Spain for Christmas due to his being a person of risk in the current coronavirus pandemic.

'Viva la Vida' publica unas fotografías en exclusiva del rey emérito en Abu Dabi acompañado de dos escoltas https://t.co/EG0bZooWR9 — Informativos Telecinco (@informativost5) January 3, 2021

