First Spanish number one of 2021 features Estepona singer

ESTEPONA born actress and singer Ana Mena has just seen her single with Rocco Hunt One Step from the Moon (A un Paso de la Luna) hit the number one spot in the Spanish charts.

Now aged 23, her passion for music comes from her childhood and at the age of 11 she auditioned to star in the TV movie Marisol for Antena3.

From there her acting career took off but it was not until 2016 that she signed her first record deal with Sony Music and her musical star has risen until she has now had her first number one.

