FALKLANDS ISLANDS Were Not Included In Brexit Deal leading to comments from Argentina



Felipe Sola, Argentina’s Foreign Minister, has tweeted his joy at the Brexit deal being finalised and the fact that The Falkland’s were not included in the deal, claiming the credit for that, “Finally, the post-Brexit agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom did not include the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands. We asked this in all the forums and meetings that we held in 2020 with European ministers of Foreign Affairs”.

-- Advertisement --



The Brexit deal means that as of January 1, 2021, the islanders will no longer be able to receive commercial, tax, and customs benefits from EU countries, with current income from fishing accounting for 75 percent of the income of the Falkland Islands. Initial estimates suggest from January 1, Falklanders will begin paying tariffs of between six percent and 18 percent for products entering the European market.

Brexit has also resulted in Secretary of the Malvinas, Antarctica, and South Atlantic islands secretary, Daniel Filmus, who is responsible for making Argentina’s policies towards The Falklands, stating that Brexit now leaves the islands wide open to any future sovereignty claim by Argentina.

Speaking to Argentinian newspaper Clarin, Mr Filmus said, “The non-incorporation of the Malvinas Islands to the Brexit agreement was one of the issues that Foreign Minister Felipe Sola put in the talks with Josep Borrell (High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy), and with all European foreign ministers with whom he has spoken this year and with whom he has been raising the Argentine position regarding the validity of UN resolution 2065 and the existence of a controversy regarding the exercise of sovereignty, which according to our rights and our constitution corresponds to Argentina. The EU decision not to include the Falklands, South Georgia and South Sandwich respects this view”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Falklands Islands Were Not Included In Brexit Deal”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.