EIGHT women, constituting three criminal groups, arrested for robbing pensioners in Spain’s Valencia

Agents of the National Police have had a big victory in Valencia after arresting eight female members of a criminal gang that stole wallets and bank cards from older people in coordinated attacks. The National Police reported in a statement that they launched an investigation when they noticed a large increase in the number of thefts reported by pensioners with similar modus operandi.

-- Advertisement --



The arrested women, aged between 20 and 30 years old, worked in groups of three or four people and targeted people at banks. The thieves operated in the morning at the end of the month when their victim, aged between 67 and 77, collected their pensions.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eight Women Arrested For Robbing Pensioners In Spain’s Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.