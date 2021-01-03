IN keeping with the British spirit of adventure, a number of hardy souls turned up dressed in Victorian bathing attire to take a chilly dip to raise funds for Salon Varietes off of the beach in Fuengirola on New Year’s Day.

Due to the pandemic, the theatre has been unable to present any shows for several months (with a brief pause for Evita) and desperately needs to raise €30,000 to cover expected overheads during 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Whilst it is hoped that the shows will go on again in the not-too-distant future, the management committee recognise the reality of the fact that it may be too late if they have no money.

There is a go fund me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-salon-01 which has so far raised €7,500 but for the Costa del Sol’s only English language theatre to continue, there is an urgent need for more funds to be donated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Diving for dosh on New Year’s Day to keep Salon Varietes Theatre open”.