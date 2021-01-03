Dam on the Nile: Negotiations Resume Between Egypt, Sudan & Ethiopia

NEGOTIATIONS resume between Egypt, Sudan & Ethiopia for the controversial Dam on the Nile project.

Negotiations between the three countries on this Ethiopian project, launched in 2011, which is intended to become the largest hydroelectric facility in Africa, have been deadlocked for several months.

The latest talks, which were held by videoconference in early November ended without progress.

“Foreign Minister Omar Qamareddine and Water Minister Yasser Abbas will take part in a ministerial meeting on Sunday for negotiations concerning the Great Renaissance Dam (Gerd)”, according to the Suna agency.

The meeting will take place in the presence of officials from South Africa, currently at the head of the African Union.

Sudan will propose that African Union experts be given “a greater role” in the negotiations to reach a binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, Suna added, citing a Sudanese official under on condition of anonymity.

The dam is causing tensions in particular with Egypt, a country of more than 100 million inhabitants which depends 97 per cent on the Nile for its water supply, and which fears that it will be reduced by the installation.

Cairo, but also Khartoum, downstream of the river, want a legally binding agreement, in particular on the management of the dam. Addis Ababa, which considers Gerd essential to its development, is reluctant to do so and maintains that the water supply of these countries will not be affected.

