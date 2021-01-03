Club La Costa (UK) plc Branch in Spain Files For Voluntary Bankruptcy.

Club la Costa, (UK) plc Branch, based in Mijas Costa Spain, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy. According to recently obtained court documents, the application was made to the Malaga Court in December 2020.

-- Advertisement --



According to information on its website, Club La Costa, which was rebranded as CLC World in 2013, began life on the Costa del Sol in Spain 35 years ago and has grown into a global resort, property developer and operator. The resort is a major employer in the area and its closure is bound to have a big impact on the local economy.

This is a breaking news story and an update will be published as and when more information is available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Club La Costa (UK) plc Branch in Spain Files For Voluntary Bankruptcy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.