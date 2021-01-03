Armed police Arrest Man After Eight Hour Stand-Off Near The Shard in South London.

Armed police have stormed a flat near The Shard in south London and arrested a man after an eight-hour standoff that began last night, Saturday. The arrest followed hours of police surveillance as residents were evacuated from their homes on Saturday.

Officers were first called to the flat on Great Dover Street, Southwark, south London, at 2.12 pm following reports of ‘disturbance’ at the property. The man was later arrested on suspicion of affray and making threats to commit criminal damage. He remains in custody and, thankfully, no injuries were reported.