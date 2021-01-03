Boris Johnson Orders Kids Back To School Tomorrow – But Warns They Could Shut Back Down In Weeks.

The Prime Minister has said parents should send their children to primary school in England on Monday, Jan. 4, following the Christmas holidays. Boris Johnson insisted “there is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe” amid chaos and confusion for parents over the return to the classroom.

-- Advertisement --



He did admit though that tougher measures may be coming down the line – including school closures. The Prime Minister also told Andrew Marr that educational facilities would be kept “under constant review”, and as he hinted coronavirus restrictions could increase over January. This means further closures can’t be ruled out at some stage.

Primary schools in London and the South-East will remain closed this week, in an attempt to stem the spread of the new variant, however, most others across the country, including in Lincolnshire are set to re-open. Secondary schools are facing a staggered start, with GCSE and A-Level pupils returning first, to prioritise those sitting exams in 2021.

Asked if parents should send children back into to the classroom on Monday morning, he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “Yes, absolutely they should in areas where schools are open.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson Orders Kids Back To School Tomorrow – But Warns They Could Shut In Weeks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.