Australian Activist Arrested In Tanzania

AUSTRALIAN women’s rights activist arrested in Tanzania

Australian ex-Muslim Zara Kay was arrested in her birth country, Tanzania, on December 28 after she posted a critical comment about the president on her Twitter account. Kay, who founded the group Faithless Hijabi in 2018 to support women who have turned away from their faith, was also questioned about the organisations activities when she was held in custody for 32 hours.

Kay tweeted on 28 December that she was “going into the police station because someone reported me in for blasphemy.” After she was released, she posted that she was “still quite traumatised from everything” and asked her supporters to keep fighting for her.

The International Coalition of Ex-Muslims said that Kay now faces three separate charges which they believe are “politically motivated.”

“The International Coalition of Ex-Muslims reiterates its call on the Tanzanian government to immediately drop all the charges against Zara Kay and allow her to leave the country … We also call on the Australian authorities to intervene and get Zara home to safety.”

On behalf of Zara:

I'm out on bail, thank you all for the support. I'm still quite traumatised from everything. Please don't stop fighting for me.

They can try shaking me, but they won't break me. #JusticeForZaraKayhttps://t.co/B6OHtAmJZn — Zara Kay 🇫🇷 (@zarakayk) December 31, 2020

