At Least 18 Dead After Roof Collapse During Funeral Near New Delhi

AT least 18 have been pronounced dead after a roof collapse during a funeral near New Delhi, with many people said to still be trapped in the rubble.

Authorities said that to heavy rain, mourners took shelter during the funeral in northern India when roof collapsed on Sunday, January 3.

Reuters quoted Division Commissioner Anita C Meshram as reporting about 40 mourners gathered under a crematorium in Ghaziabad district when it collapsed.

Rescue workers from the National Disaster Relief Forces used sniffer dogs to locate the victims, some of whom were rushed to a nearby hospital, said to be in critical condition.

According to local sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took notice of the incident and directed senior police officials to the incident immediately in order to take the necessary steps.

The Chief Minister is also reported to be offering financial assistance to the families of the deceased and to ensure the proper treatment of the injured, according to Urdu News.

