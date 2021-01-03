A tweet by the Met Police read, “Officers continue to engage with groups of people who have gathered in the Hyde Park area. Several people have been arrested under health protection regulations and taken into custody. We urge those in the area to leave immediately. Officers will take enforcement action where we see clear breaches of the tier four rules. It’s up to all of us to make the right choices and slow the spread of the virus”.

