ANDALUCIA registers its worst Covid contagion data since November, according to figures published on Sunday, January 3.

Andalucia adds 2,220 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus this Sunday, January 3, the highest figure since November 22 and in the last 24 hours, 47 people entered Andalucian hospitals with coronavirus, bringing hospitalisations to 940.

Today’s confirmed case figures are the highest since Sunday, November 22, when 2,490 positives were added, and is significantly higher than the 1,237 infections on Saturday, January 2 and the 692 from seven days ago.

Eight new patients required intensive care, a new batch of patients that increases the occupancy of Andalucian ICUs by 214. Juanma Moreno, president of the Board, has requested “the greatest possible speed in the distribution of vaccines” as 14 deaths were also recorded, which represents twelve more than the day before.

Of the 2,220 positives registered in Andalucia, Malaga is the province with the highest number of infections with 503, followed by Cádiz with 456, Seville with 342, Jaén with 222, Córdoba with 212, Almería with 209, Granada with 151 and Huelva with 125.

Malaga is also the province that registered the most deaths in the past 24 hours, recording five, which was followed by Cádiz with four, Granada with three and Córdoba with two.

