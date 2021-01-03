An ear to the ground in Orihuela

GROUND-PENETRATING radar was used in Orihuela to detect buried vestiges of the town walls.

The prospections were carried out at the end of last month in six different Orihuela locations, Heritage councillor Rafael Almagro revealed.

The data obtained is now being interpreted, he said, providing archaeologists with information regarding the municipality’s mediaeval defence system.

It would also prove valuable when installing sewage, electricity and communications infrastructure, preventing unnecessary damage to the remains, Almagro added.

