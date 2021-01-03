THE Elche area has a new Advanced Life Support (SVA) service, based in El Altet.

The unit consists of an Intensive Care ambulance and a medicalised ambulance, plus a nurse and two emergency paramedics based at El Altet’s social centre.

-- Advertisement --



This is the first of its kind in the Valencian Community although others are planned for Castellon and Valencia City.

Elche city hall gave the regional government permission to occupy 130 square metres of the El Altet centre and park in the street in December, Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez announced.

“This answers a long-standing request from Campo de Elche residents and underlines our commitment to providing a first-class public health system,” Gonzalez said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ambulance centre for El Altet.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.