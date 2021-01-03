ALL British boxing temporarily suspended as Covid infections surge

The Board of Control has made the decision to cancel all British boxing as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the UK and amid fears of the spread of the new mutant strain of Covid, said to be up to 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus. There was only one event scheduled for January, a European welterweight fight between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly, which has already been postponed twice.

A spokesperson said: “Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom and the effects such increases has on the NHS and the work of the board medical officers, it has been decided that no tournaments under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control will take place in January 2021.

“A further review by the board’s medical panel and stewards will take place later in January in relation to tournaments from February onwards.”

