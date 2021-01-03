5,600 miles in the wheel of a jumbo

A Miracle stowaway who travelled on a jumbo jet but not in 1st class tells his story for the first time.

Themba Cabeka has spoken for the first time before his story will be told on channel 4 on Monday night.

This South African man endured a 5,600-mile journey in the wheel hold of a jumbo jet and is now living in asylum in Liverpool, he has also adopted an English name, he is now known as Justin.

The journey he took lasted nearly 11 hours clinging to a jumbo jet and losing his friend also trying to reach the UK whose body was found on a roof in Richmond surrey along the flight path to land in the UK.

Justin still walks with a limp after his ordeal, which, although happened in 2015 is still fresh and will remain in his mind forever.

He has managed to tell his story after being tracked down by the producer of the programme Rich Bentley, Justin commented I would be a scouser soon referring to the fact that he will soon be eligible for a British passport.

The programme is on channel 4 at 11 pm in Spain Monday, January 4, 2021, and “The Man Who Fell From The Sky” should make for compelling viewing.

