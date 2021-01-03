16-Year-Old Dead After Shooting In Bordeaux

16-YEAR-OLD dead and four injured after shooting in Bordeaux

A 16-year-old child has died and four others, between the ages of 13 and 16, have been injured in a shooting in the French city of Bordeaux on Saturday, January 2. French officials reported that the youngsters were in a square in the popular Aubiers neighbourhood at around 11pm when “one or more people” jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire on them with what were reported to be “40 calibre bullets,” as reported by ABC.

All of the victims were transferred to Bordeaux University Hospital but the 16-year-old was sadly pronounced shortly afterwards. Two of the other children are in a serious condition while a third has already been released from hospital. The condition of the fourth victim has not been disclosed.

