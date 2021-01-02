Zara Holland Leaves Custody in Barbados in a Flood of Tears.

LOVE Island star Zara Holland was seen “crying and distressed” after being allowed to leaved Barbados following her arrest while trying to flee the country with her Covid-hit lover. She was given the all-clear to return to the UK following a second negative coronavirus test.

Barbados chief medical officer Dr Kenneth George said several British tourists have violated the island’s COVID-19 rules. “There are three tourists who are of special interest. Two are in quarantine and one in police custody,” he said. “Two were apprehended at the airport. This is a police matter and I trust that the appropriate evidence will be submitted.”

The reality star was taken to a quarantine facility at Paragon Military Base with boyfriend Elliott Love after the two allegedly tried to flee the country when he received a positive test. Zara, 25, was said to be sobbing and upset while she awaited her test results at the base. A source from the base said: “They were ­pacing up and down inside the perimeter. Zara spent most of her time crying and was very distressed.”

