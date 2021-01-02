World’s Oldest Person Celebrates Her 118th Birthday

THE WORLD’S oldest living person has celebrated her 118th birthday at a residential care facility in Japan.

Kane Tanaka turns 118 on January 2nd and is the oldest living person on Earth according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Born in 1903, during Japan’s Meiji period, her lifetime has encompassed almost the entire 20th century.

At the residential facility where the supercentenarian lives in Fukuoka, southwest Japan, Tanaka celebrated her birthday by clapping her hands and speaking of her desire to live to 120. She attributes her longevity to a good diet, exercise, and practicing mental arithmetic which she continues to enjoy to this day.

Kane Tanaka was born prematurely in Japan’s southern Kyushu region and spent much of her working life working at an udon noodle shop that she ran with her husband who died aged 90 in 1993. She retired from the store over fifty years ago, in 1966, and travelled in the United States in the 1970s.

She has five children, five grandchildren, and eight grandchildren though sadly due to coronavirus measures will be unable to spend her birthday with any family members. Apart from keeping healthy and mentally active, Ms. Tanaka is a passionate calligrapher.

