Jeremy Corbyn’s Controversial Anti-Lockdown Brother Piers Is Fined AGAIN!

Piers Corbyn has been fined by police after leading a New Year’s Eve anti-lockdown protest in Central London. Corbyn, 73, brother of the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn posted a video of what was dubbed the ‘NYE Party of Parties’ on his Twitter feed, proclaiming: ‘TOTAL SUCCESS! #NYEPartyofParties by London Eye.

-- Advertisement --



‘Over 1000 defied all threats +chanted #LetLondonLive! & #Corbyn4London after I announced I will stand for Mayor! Thank you +well done all!’

In the video of the protest below which was posted on YouTube, Corbyn can be seen confronting a line of police officers lined up by the South Bank close to the London Eye, a place where thousands normally gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations which were cancelled this year due to Covid restrictions.

Piers was also recently found guilty of breaching covid restrictions at an anti-lockdown rally held in Hyde Park in May this year. District Judge Sam Goozee found the charge proven that he breached coronavirus rules during a gathering at Speakers’ Corner on May 16. Piers Corbyn, wrote in his notepad as the judge delivered his verdict following a two-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jeremy Corbyn’s Controversial Anti-Lockdown Brother Piers Is Fined AGAIN”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.