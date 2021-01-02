Vulnerable families in Nerja receive more than €400,000 in social aid

Vulnerable families in Nerja received more than €400,000 in social aid during the pandemic in 2020.

“FROM the beginning of the state of alarm until today, a total of 780 financial aid grants have been processed.

“This is between social emergencies and family members, amounting to €417,731, and 3,102 batches of food have been distributed, serving more than 400 families,” said councillor Daniel Rivas.

He also stressed that this year, the budget has been increased to be able to help families at risk of social exclusion, speeding up, among other things, the procedure for granting aid.

In order to do so, the Community Social Services Centre has been reinforced with the hiring of more personnel.

