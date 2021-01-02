VATICAN CITY set to rollout Covid vaccines in the middle of January

Head of the Vatican health service, Dr Andrea Arcangeli, announced in a statement on January 2 that Vatican City is expected to receive its Covid-19 jabs in the coming days with the plan to vaccinate everyone in the City State and Holy See in the second week of January.

“Priority will be given to health and public safety personnel, to the elderly and to personnel most frequently in contact with the public,” he said.

A special fridge to store the doses has been installed and citizens will receive the jab in the atrium of Paul VI Hall. Vatican City is the world’s smallest nation with a population of around 800, with a further 4,600 in the Holy See.

“We believe it is very important that even in our small community a vaccination campaign against the virus responsible for COVID-19 is started as soon as possible,” Arcangeli said in an interview with Vatican News.

“In fact, only through widespread and widespread immunization of the population can real benefits in terms of public health be obtained to gain control of the pandemic.”

A total of 27 people have contracted coronavirus in Vatican City since the beginning of the pandemic.

