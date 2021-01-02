COVID vaccine companies hit back at supply shortage claims in the UK

Covid-19 vaccine developers Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech have rubbished the government’s claim that delays in the rollout of vaccines is caused by a shortage in the supply of jabs, claiming that enough doses have been made available to meet UK targets.

The backlash comes after the UK’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, claimed that the vaccine shortage would last for months and the government faces even more criticism for delaying the second dose of the shot from three weeks to twelve.

However, Pfizer warned in a statement on January 1: ‘There are no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days.’

Member of SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and professor of medicine at Oxford, Sir John Bell, claimed that the problem with supply was the government’s lack of investment in the vaccines.

