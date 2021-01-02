Upgrade for Orihuela riverbank

IMPROVEMENTS have been made to two kilometres of the road bordering the left bank of the River Segura in Orihuela.

The road is popular for strolling, jogging and cycling, and the town hall’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio explained that his department, in collaboration with the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS), has focused on the section between the Tajo-Segura aqueduct pipes as far as Ociopia shopping centre.

Verges have been weeded, kerbs repaired and potholes filled, while the bicycle land has been repainted, Aparicio said.

