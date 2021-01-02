UK Vaccination Programme Given a Boost as AstraZeneca will be distributing around two million vaccines per week from mid-January, according to reports.

Reports claim that AstraZeneca will be distributing around two million vaccines per week from mid-January in a bid to contain the coronavirus as cases continue to spike all across the UK. Boris Johnson has ordered 100million doses for Brits up and down the nation following an agreement with the pharmaceutical giant in order to vaccinate 50million people.

-- Advertisement --



It’s estimated that around two million people per week will now be vaccinated following the approval of a second vaccine. 53,000 doses will be available from next week, with patients being invited to vaccination centres in order to receive the jab.

The NHS is to provide GPs an extra £10 for every care home resident they are able to vaccinate against Covid by the end of January in an accelerated drive to protect the most vulnerable. The NHS vaccination programme, the biggest in health service history, is being expanded after regulators approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

More than three-quarters of a million people were vaccinated in under three weeks from the start of the programme, new figures revealed today.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Vaccination Programme Given a Boost”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.