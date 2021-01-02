UK Covid Cases Hit Record Daily High

UK Covid cases hit a record daily high, with more than 50,000 infections for the FIFTH day in a row

Unfortunately, Britain has set a new record as Covid infections have exceeded 50,000 for the fifth day in a row, with 57,725 new cases registered in the 24 hours up to Saturday, January 2. The previous record was for New Year’s Eve, when 55,892 cases were reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,599,789 people have tested positive for the virus, with another 445 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the grim official total to 74,570 fatalities.

Meanwhile, hospitals and medical centres across the country are seeing increased pressure as the new mutant Covid variant sweeps across the UK, and numbers continue to rise, despite the tough Tier 4 lockdown in place for millions.

President of the Royal College of Surgeons of England Neil Mortensen told the Times:

‘Hospitals started to see the effects in mid-December, and across many parts of the country now, scheduled operations for hip or knee replacements, or ear, nose and throat operations, have had to be cancelled.

‘Thousands of people already waiting, in pain or immobile for many months, will have been sorely disappointed this Christmas to have their operation cancelled or postponed.’

In more positive news, some 530,000 doses of the Oxford University jab have arrived in hospitals throughout the UK, ready for a rollout to the most vulnerable on Monday, January 4.

