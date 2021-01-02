Two very recent arrivals

MARTA MINGILLON ROS was Torrevieja hospital’s first 2021 baby.

Her parents Ignacio and Myriam, who are both Spanish, were overjoyed to welcome their daughter who entered the world at 1.30am and weighed in at 3.37 kilos.

She was preceded minutes earlier by Paula, who arrived at the Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela weighing 2.23 kilos. Paula’s was the first baby to be born in Alicante province on New Year’s Day and her parents, Manuel and Nerea, are from Callosa de Segura.

