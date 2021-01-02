A Traffic accident in Antequera leaves Two dead and three injured.

Tragedy struck in the Spanish city of Antequera today as two people were killed and three others were injured on the A-384 road near the Santa Ana neighbourhood this morning, Dec. 2. According to police, the accident happened at 8:20 am at kilometre 118 in the direction of Seville when three vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

The EPES health services dispatched a helicopter to the scene and worked together with members of the Civil Guard and Firefighters who had to free five occupants of the cars involved after being trapped inside after the impact. People who drove past the scene this morning described it as a ‘horrific sight’.

According to Firefighters sources, two people died in the accident and three others have been evacuated with injuries of varying degrees to a local hospital. More details regarding ages and nationality of the dead and progress on the injured will be released as and when available, said a police spokesman.

