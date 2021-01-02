Three Arrested In Spain’s Alicante For Stealing Oranges

THREE people arrested in Spain’s Alicante for stealing 1,600 kilos of oranges

The National Police have arrested three men in two separate operations for the theft of a massive 1,600 kilos of oranges from properties around Valencia. On the first occasion, agents pulled over a car when they noticed the suspension was very low, and discovered around 600 kilos of oranges in crates in the back seat and trunk. The driver didn’t have a receipt or any kind of proof of purchase.

A few days later, on Tuesday, December 29, police on patrol spotted a man trying to sell crates of oranges to a greengrocer. When his van was checked, they found a tonne of organs, which agents established had come from farms in Alzira, Algemesi and Torrent. The two young men in the van were arrested, and it was later confirmed that one of the detainees was related to the man arrested the previous week.

