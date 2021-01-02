INVESTIGATION launched into the suspected Covid-related death of a child in Spain’s Asturias

An investigation has been launched into the death of a 12-year-old boy from Gijon who had tested negative for Covid-19 but nonetheless displayed symptoms compatible with coronavirus. The youngster sadly passed away on January 1 at the Central University Hospital of Asturias.

-- Advertisement --



The child died several days after being admitted to hospital “with symptoms of the pandemic infection” but had “never tested positive by PCR,” as reported by Austrian news outlet La Nueva Espana. The outlet reported that an autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death after he suffered “multiple organ failure” even though “no-one in his environment was aware that he suffered from any previous pathology.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suspected Covid-Related Death Of Child In Spain’s Asturias”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.