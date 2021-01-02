Discover Spain’s Most Beautiful Undiscovered Towns

THE ASSOCIATION of Spain’s Most Beautiful Towns has added eleven new entries to its list for 2021, spread across the entire country.

The Association selects its entries based on over 40 criteria categories, including upkeep of heritage and traditions as well as cuisine, cleanliness, green areas and cultural activity. These eleven new entries span the entirety of Spain, ensuring that there’s a dream destination for all travellers dreaming of a scenic escape when travel restrictions are reduced.

Beget, Gerona

This stunning village of just 20 inhabitants is nestled at the foot of the Pyrannes Mountains, offering a perfect base to hikers and bikers. The town boasts two well preserved medieval bridges and stunning mountainous views.

Molinaseca, Leon

This town is famed for two things: its exquisite chestnut wood architecture and hearty Bercian cuisine. After wandering the beautifully preserved streets, visitors can enjoy a hearty Botillo dish, made from various types of pork.

Banos de la Encina, Jaen

History buffs will marvel at the 1000-year-old Caliph fortress, built during the Moorish conquest of Andalusia. The ancient town was named an Artistic-Heritage site in 1969.

Genalguacil, Malaga

Buried in the Genal Valley, Andalucia’s most unspoiled scenic area, Genalguacil is a must-see for lovers of nature and art. Over 120 artworks are displayed across the tiny town’s galleries.

Nuevo Baztan, Madrid

Within easy reach from the Spanish capital, this 18th-century town was designed to encourage community and harmony for residents. Visitors can enjoy delicious Castillian cuisine while wandering its streets of limestone facades.

Roncal, Navarra

Situated in the beautiful and underexplored Basque region on the Esca river, the narrow streets of this charming town flow in a Y-shape from the old parish church. The town is famed for its unique and spicy Roncal cheese.

Bulnes, Asturias

For those in search of seclusion, look no further than this tiny community of just 30 people. The town can only be reached by funicular or by ascending a narrow, steep path. Those who make the journey will be rewarded with stunning views and a fascinating old fortress.

Cudillero, Asturias

The multicoloured houses of this seaside town are a photographer’s dream. Nestled between the mountains and the sea, the town is renowned across the region for its irresistibly tasty fresh monkfish pulled straight from the harbour by local fishermen.

Vaverde de la Vera, Caceres

Water flows through the streets of this town, carrying irrigation from its nearby orchards. Architecture aficionados will appreciate the town’s unique blend of Romanesque, Arabic, Gothic, and Renaissance influences.

Garachino, Tenerife

Although it was completely destroyed in 1706, this town has been lovingly restored to its former splendour. It is considered the capital of Canarian cuisine and boasts a proud tradition of delicious wines.

Agulo, La Gomera

The old quarter of this Canary Islands town is considered the best preserved in the archipelago, while from the iconic white dome of the San Marcos church visitors can treat themselves to breathtaking Atlantic views.