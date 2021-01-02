ELCHE bakers soon noticed that large family gatherings were ruled out over the holiday season.

This year one of the city’s largest bakery firms cut their output of the traditional Roscon de Reyes from 15,000 to 10,000.

-- Advertisement --



Demand for the brioche-type rounds topped with crystallised fruit and almonds – traditionally eaten on January 6 – was still brisk, the bakery said, but practically all orders were for small or medium Roscones.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Smaller gatherings, smaller cakes.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.