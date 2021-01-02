ScotRail Passengers Paid Over £1.1million Compensation For Poor Services

ScotRail passengers have been handed more than £1.1million compensation for delayed or cancelled services.

Figures released by the Lib Dem party have revealed the “eyewatering” sum that was paid out for 118,720 claims made through the operator’s Delay Repay scheme in 2019/20.

Under the present scheme, customers can apply for their money back when their journey is held up by 30 minutes or more, or if they miss a connection due to a late-running train for instance. Lib Dem transport spokeswoman Carole Ford said: “These eye-watering payouts are the product of endless delays on Scotland’s rail network in the year before the pandemic struck. The numbers speak of a pretty dismal performance on punctuality.”

In total, the payments were worth £1,152,791 – which would be enough to buy another special “winter train” used by ScotRail to defrost frozen points.

The Scottish Lib Dems unearthed the figures in a written question to the Scottish Government, having discovered last month the rail firm’s “dismal” performance and punctuality record had resulted in 65,000 successful delay repay claims between January and September of this year, said a Lib Dem spokesman.

