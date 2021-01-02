Rocketing Cases Among Under Tens In Birmingham ‘Make Urgent Case To Keep All City Schools Closed’.

It would be ‘crazy’ to reopen primary schools in Birmingham next week, worried headteachers declared today. The number of under tens catching coronavirus in Birmingham has rocketed – and now the city council is urging Education Secretary Gavin Williamson not to go ahead with plans to reopen primaries here from Monday.

He should instead ‘declare no face to face teaching for now, as he has done for London primaries’. Heads said that the rising case rates among kids, lack of vaccines for teachers and ‘terrifying’ risks make it impossible to be sure their settings are Covid-secure.

“Schools are one of the only places where hundreds of people are due to get together on Monday, with little or no social distancing,” said Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, head of Anderton Park Primary in Sparkhill. “After the last two weeks, this seems like a crazy thing to do.”

